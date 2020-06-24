Parents Demand Answers After San Ramon Unified Asks For $600 Donation Per Student, Gives Itself Raise – San Francisco

SAN RAMON (KPIX) – College is out for summer time but mothers and fathers are previously questioning what will take place to college students in the Fall in the course of the pandemic. 1 district dealing with a spending budget shortfall is previously asking mothers and fathers for cash, and mothers and fathers have considerations in excess of how it will be invested.

In a letter to the San Ramon Valley Unified College District, mothers and fathers stated they want to finish what they get in touch with ‘financial insanity.’ That incorporates offering raises to administrators although the long term of their children’s schooling is in limbo.

On Tuesday evening, mothers and fathers, college students and even teachers gathered outdoors the district workplace, to make confident their voices have been heard.

“It’s the little things that have added up now to a full blown frustration,” stated mother or father Lorraine Bordegaray.

That incorporates points like raises for top rated administrators and getting new trucks and software program for area journeys even although mothers and fathers say their young children most probable will not go on area journeys in the approaching college yr.

This comes as the district is asking mothers and fathers at San Ramon Higher to donate virtually $600 dollar per pupil to make up for a spending budget shortfall.

“If we’re being threatened with our kids only going to school 2 days a week, then I’m not exactly sure what we’re paying for,” asks mother or father Jen French.

The district is even now choosing what to do up coming Fall.

Kristin Lineberry teaches middle college math. She says distance mastering did not perform.

“As hard as I tried and everything I offered, I just knew they were not getting the education they deserved,” stated Linberry.

In accordance to information launched in the course of the board meeting, approximately 46 % of households are in favor of getting in-man or woman college.

Pupil Anna Lineberry, who will be going into her senior yr says she did not have a single zoom class in the Spring.

“Wrap me in bubble wrap, I don’t care. I just want to go back to school,” she stated.

Superintendent Rick Schmitt says the district is even now dealing with a whole lot of unknowns with COVID-19 and it is also quickly to make a choice about the fall.

The district is dealing with an $eight million deficit, irrespective of no matter whether or not the state can make cuts to schooling.