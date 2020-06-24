Palestinians in Jordan Valley Fear Annexation Would Choke Off Their Villages

AL JIFTILIK, West Financial institution — Hamdan Saeed rises at five:30 every single morning to promote sizzling coffee to Palestinian and Israeli motorists along Route 90, the major highway by way of the Jordan Valley, a resource-wealthy borderland in the occupied West Financial institution.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to annex the place has him concerned that he could drop his livelihood if his small farming village is blocked off from the street.

“We have no idea what annexation would mean for us, because nobody is telling us anything,” Mr. Saeed, 49, a father of 3 who can make close to $20 a day, explained at his makeshift coffee stand on a latest blazing sizzling morning. “Who knows if I’ll be able to come here?”

Palestinians in the Jordan Valley have been left in the dark about how annexation would have an impact on them. Quite a few fret that it could block them from their farmlands, avoid them from receiving to their jobs in Israeli settlements and choke off their villages behind walls, fences and checkpoints.