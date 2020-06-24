Olympus shutters camera business after 84 years

Picture copyright

Olympus, as soon as one particular of the world’s greatest camera brand names, is promoting off that element of its business after 84 years.

The company explained that in spite of its very best efforts, the “extremely severe digital camera market” was no longer lucrative.

The arrival of smartphones, which had shrunk the market place for separate cameras, was one particular significant aspect, it explained.

It had recorded losses for the final 3 years.

The Japanese organization created its initial camera in 1936 after years of microscope manufacture. The Semi-Olympus I featured an accordion-like fold-out camera bellows, and price a lot more than a month’s wages in Japan.

The organization continued to produce the camera business above the decades, getting to be one particular of the best businesses by market place share.

“There’s a huge amount of affection for Olympus, going right back,” says Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer magazine.

The 1970s was a higher level, with their cameras advertised on tv by celebrity photographers this kind of as David Bailey and Lord Litchfield.

“Those cameras were revolutionary – they were very small, very light, they were beautifully designed, had really nice quality lenses,” adds Atherton.

A cult following stayed with the company, in spite of teething troubles with new technologies this kind of as autofocus, Atherton says. But the company had a 2nd wave with digital cameras, in which they had been early adopters.

But they targeted their later on assortment of mirrorless cameras at a middle market place – “people who weren’t serious photographers – they wanted something better than a point-and-shoot camera, but they didn’t want a DSLR camera”.

“That market very very quickly got swallowed up by smartphones, and turned out not to exist.”

The market place for standalone cameras has fallen substantially – by one particular estimate, it dropped by 84% amongst 2010 and 2018.

“Olympus I find a very frustrating company,” Atherton says. “Continually over the last few years, they’ve constantly got it wrong, made wrong decisions, taken wrong turns, and gone down cul-de-sacs.”

A single instance he cited was the lack of progress in video functionality, in which rivals have created strides.

The organization also faced a significant economic scandal involving senior executives in 2011.

Olympus is now in search of to strike a deal to carve off the camera element of its business so that its brand names – this kind of as Zuiko lenses – can be applied in new solutions by an additional company, Japan Industrial Partners.

In a statement, the Japanese organization explained that it was business as normal right up until then.

“We believe this is the right step to preserve the legacy of the brand,” the statement explained.

On social media, on the other hand, its United kingdom crew accepted that followers “may have many questions”.

“We ask for your patience… Olympus sees this potential transfer as an opportunity to enable our imaging business to grow and delight both long-time and new photography enthusiasts,” it explained.

Olympus Corporation, on the other hand, will carry on.

The organization by no means stopped creating microscopes, and has turned its optical technologies to other scientific and health care tools this kind of as endoscopes.