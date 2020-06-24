Oakland Unified School District Board Set To Vote On Removing Police From Schools – San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX five) — The Oakland Unified School District’s Board of Training was set to vote Wednesday evening on getting rid of police solutions from the district’s campuses.

The resolution prior to the board is named right after George Floyd and would remove the college district’s police force of 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus security officers.

“Today, with a vote by the school board, we can have not just police-free schools, but shift our school’s security officers into culture keepers on our campus,” stated Mike Hutchinson with the Journey for Justice Alliance at an afternoon rally ahead of the vote.

For activists in Oakland, this has been a purpose for many years disbanding college police officers in favor of a lot more social staff.

“So a full-time counselor at every school, a full-time social worker at every school, a full-time restorative justice coordinator at every school,” stated resolution supporter Carrie Anderson, a 3rd Grade instructor in Oakland.

One particular voice of skepticism ahead of Wednesday night’s vote was California Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

“I’m aware that there are some districts in our state that have already gone through this action, long before this conversation,” Thurmond stated in a conference phone with reporters. “Many of those school districts made the decision to remove all their school resource officer programs, but they didn’t create an alternative program. And what they found, as a result, they had to come right back to the same policing model on campus.”

The concern has been the concentrate of a number of protests in latest weeks. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke at a single just yesterday. Organizers are assured this evening.

“If for some reason, the school board balks tonight and doesn’t do it, we will make this happen in the fall,” Hutchinson says. “We are on a trajectory for police-free schools going forward.”

If accredited, the college police would be out prior to the begin of the following college 12 months. What would consider the area of the police force is nonetheless to be established. The resolution calls for a “community-driven process” that would produce a new security strategy, by no later on than August 21st.