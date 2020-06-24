Nuggets converting two-way guard P.J. Dozier to standard contract, sources say

The Denver Nuggets are converting former two-way guard P.J. Dozier to a standard, multiyear deal, two league sources advised .

Due to the fact of the unprecedented format of the league’s commencement in Orlando upcoming month, two-way gamers would’ve been eligible to perform as insurance coverage. But Dozier’s deal fills the Nuggets’ last roster spot, leaving vacant a single two-way spot that Denver could fill prior to leaving for Orlando.

The Nuggets are intent on incorporating a single additional player for insurance coverage, even following converting Dozier’s deal, in accordance to a league supply. What that roster construct seems like is unclear.

The Nuggets had been impressed with Dozier’s affect all through the 21 video games he played for them this season. At six-foot-six, he presents great dimension, capable ball-managing and is a versatile defender.

Just about every workforce can carry up to 17 gamers to Orlando, which includes two-way gamers.