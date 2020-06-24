North Texas Leaders Request Trump Administration Extend Funding For Coronavirus Testing Sites – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – With Covid-19 instances increasing in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins mentioned Wednesday, he and Mayor Eric Johnson have asked the Trump administration to reconsider the choice to finish federal funding for its local community testing web sites immediately after June 30 and as an alternative, to lengthen it, as it has accomplished ahead of.

“We really can’t afford to lose any of our resources right now.”

Mayor Johnson wrote HHS Secretary Alex Azar June 17 asking not only for the extension, but an improve in testing capability.

“I make these requests because it is critical to increase testing capacity as Dallas faces a sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases and related hospitalizations.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Senator John Cornyn agreed and mentioned the federal funding ought to be extended for the two web sites in Dallas and 5 other people across the state. “It’s pretty clear to me, and I think it’s clear to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat from our vigilance in testing. I believe that they need to extend that federal support in Texas, at least until we get this most recent uptick in cases addressed.”

Mainly because the administration previously indicated it wouldn’t carry on funding, Dallas County and the City of Dallas struck a partnership to invest $20 million to carry on testing at the local community web sites.

Irrespective of the federal government’s choice, Judge Jenkins mentioned the places for the drive-up local community web sites at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Area Home in south Dallas will be modifying sometime immediately after July 1st.

The Judge mentioned the University of Dallas in Irving will host one particular drive-up web site and the other drive-up web site will be in S. Dallas, probably at the Red Bird Mall.

Jenkins also mentioned he and Republican North Texas Congressman Michael Burgess, a medical doctor, have asked the federal government to supply chemical reagents so the county could approach far more Covid-19 exams at its labs at the two Parkland Hospital and UT Southwestern. “If they did that, that would allow us to do as many tests as we’ve done now, but to get a faster turn around and to get more flexibility on who we test and when.”

Jenkins mentioned that would enhance testing capability even additional, which has just lately improved to far more than 1500 exams every single day at the local community web sites. “So if we can get the reagents that we need to fully maximize those tests, it could be thousands more a day.”

Governor Abbott advised 11 Tuesday that the state is doing work on its very own prepare that would include testing and that he ought to be ready to announce it inside the upcoming week.