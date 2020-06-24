North Texas Church Creates Job Bank To Help Thousands Looking For Work During Pandemic – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Well worth () – Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen has designed a career financial institution web site with listings to a lot more than eight,000 jobs in all industries that are presently wanted to be filled.

Pastor John Mark Canton is encouraging everybody seeking to get a new career to test out his internet site.

“If we can shrink the time and if we can shrink the distance between losing a job and getting the next one we know the impact will be astronomical,” stated Pastor Canton.

He extra 1 does not will need to be a member of the church to accessibility the career postings.

“We’re looking for jobs within a 50-mile radius of the church. When you go to sign up we will help you throughout the resources we will help you,” he stated.