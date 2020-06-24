North Korea told hold off military retaliation against south for now

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

More than the previous couple of weeks, North Korea has been dialing up its campaign against the South, threatening military actions except if the Seoul government stops anti-Pyongyang activists from sending propaganda leaflets across the border.

A dramatic U-flip in the hostile policy was announced by the North Korean leader at a video conference meeting of the country’s Central Military Commission, which was reported by means of North Korea’s state media on Wednesday.

“At the preliminary meeting, the [commission] took stock of the prevailing circumstance and suspended the military action ideas against the South,” the Korean Central Information Company explained. The state media report did not give certain information on the military measures that had been beneath consideration.

