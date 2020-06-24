None Hurt After Crane Collapses On Closed Lanes Of I-35W In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS () — No 1 was harm Wednesday morning when a crane collapsed close to Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.

Targeted traffic cameras showed the crane on the ground at a development web site close to the intersection of 42nd Street South.

The contractor on the task, Kraemer/Nicholson Joint Venture, says that the crane collapsed close to 9:30 a.m. The firm is investigating what occurred it is unclear if it was a technical failure or a thing else.

No 1 was harm in the collapse, the firm stated.

In accordance to MnDOT, Kraemer/Nicholson Joint Venture is operating on a task to minimize flooding on I-35W, which consists of putting in a storm water storage facility.

The northbound lanes of I-35W are at the moment closed for the development.