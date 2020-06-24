Newborn triplets in Mexico have COVID-19, their parents do not

Mexican overall health authorities are attempting to comprehend how a set of newborn triplets grew to become contaminated with the novel coronavirus even even though neither a single of their parents examined constructive for the virus.

Wellness authorities referred to as the situation “unheard of.”

The triplets, a woman and two boys, had been examined 4 hrs immediately after currently being born about 6 weeks early last week in the central state San Luis Potosi, overall health authorities mentioned. State Wellness Secretary Dr. Monica Liliana Rangel Martinez advised reporters that it is protocol to check all premature infants for the virus.

At first, overall health authorities mentioned the mom was believed to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. But her exams later on showed that neither she nor the father had been contaminated.

“The parents’ results are negative, which catches our attention,” mentioned Monica Rangel, secretary of overall health for the state, for the duration of a information conference on Tuesday.

“We specifically requested since yesterday … that a group of experts investigates the case.”

Two of the infants born on June 17 are in excellent overall health and display no signs of COVID-19, health professionals treating the triplets mentioned, when the third has pneumonia but is in steady issue.

Rangel mentioned the triplets will continue to be hospitalized and beneath observation.

Mexico has reported a lot more than 191,000 coronavirus scenarios and 23,377 deaths, in accordance to the worldwide monitoring dashboard currently being stored by Johns Hopkins University.