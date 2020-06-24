New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world’s greatest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials choosing that holding the race on Nov. one would be also risky.

New York Street Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, soon after coordinating with the mayor’s workplace and choosing the race posed also several wellness and security considerations for runners, volunteers, spectators and other folks.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio stated in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Final year’s marathon incorporated a planet record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women’s planet record holder in the half marathon, won final year’s race, her initial-ever marathon, upsetting 4-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men’s occasion for the 2nd time in 3 many years.

“Cannot wait to compete in my next NYRR event, when it is safe to do so,” U.S. marathoner Emily Sisson tweeted Wednesday, incorporating a heart emoji.

Entrants for the 2020 race will be supplied a total refund of their entry charge or a assured entry to both the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. seven.

Runners registered for the 2020 marathon and other folks will be invited to participate in a virtual 26.two-mile race from Oct. 17-Nov. one. More particulars will be launched in July.

The final time the New York City Marathon was canceled was in 2012, soon after Superstorm Sandy brought on comprehensive harm in the city.

This year’s Berlin Marathon also was canceled Wednesday because of the pandemic. That race, one particular of the quickest marathons in the planet, had been scheduled for Sept. 27.

Final month, the Boston Marathon was canceled for the initial time in its 124-yr historical past, and organizers announced a virtual occasion would be held alternatively, with participants who confirm that they ran 26.two miles (42.two km) on their very own getting a finisher’s medal.

The Boston Marathon, which draws a discipline of 30,000, had initially been scheduled for April 20 ahead of becoming postponed for 5 months because of the pandemic.

