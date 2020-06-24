New York City could have an e-scooter pilot program by March

New York City is on the verge of approving a shared electrical scooter pilot program, opening up a probably profitable market place and new micromobility battleground in the United States.

The New York City Council is anticipated Thursday to vote on a bill that will need the New York Division of Transportation to produce a pilot program for the operation of shared electrical scooters in the city. The proposed legislation will 1st be taken up by the Committee on Transportation at 10 a.m. ET in advance of moving to the total council, which has a meeting scheduled for one:30 p.m. ET. The committee is anticipated to approve the measure.

The proposed legislation would need the DOT to problem by October 15, 2020 a request for proposals to participate in a shared e-scooter pilot program. The pilot program would will need to launch by March one, 2021.

“New Yorkers need more sustainable and safe ways to commute and get around during this pandemic–and that is especially true for our essential delivery workers who deserve our gratitude and our support for keeping this city running even through the darkest days of this crisis,” New York Council speaker Corey Johnson stated in an emailed statement ahead of tomorrow’s vote. “E-bikes and scooters are going to be a significant portion of our city’s transit potential, and I’m proud of the council’s function to assure that potential arrives safely and equitably.”

Lime is between a number of shared electrical scooter corporations keen to participate in the pilot. The micromobility organization has invested the previous two many years doing work with elected officials, social justice organizations and advocates to eventually make scooters obtainable to New Yorkers, Phil Jones, the senior director of government relations for Lime, informed in an electronic mail.

“The newfound urgency to offer car-alternative transportation options seems to have gotten us to this point,” Jones stated.

A current survey carried out by the New York League of Conservation Voters, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign and shared micromobility organization Lime suggests there is help for electrical scooters in New York City. The survey, which was administered among June 15 to June 19, identified 92% of respondents would opt for to use scooters as an substitute to autos for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. (It must be mentioned that the survey was sent to a lot more than 30,000 New Yorkers who are portion of the NYLCV, TSTC and Lime networks 394 persons responded).

Spin confirmed that if authorized, it programs to apply for a allow. reached out to a variety of other e-scooter rental corporations, which includes Bird, Lyft and Skip. The short article will be up to date if these corporations reply.

Although the proposed legislation was 1st launched two many years in the past, a pilot program wasn’t technically possible until finally this April when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize the use of throttle-primarily based electrical scooters and bikes in the state. Underneath the state law, shared scooters will not be permitted in Manhattan and a pilot program ought to be authorized by the NY City Council in advance of shared scooter solutions can operate in the remaining boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

The proposed nearby law locations some demands on how the pilot program is structured. Neighborhoods that lack entry to present bike-share applications will be provided priority in figuring out the geographic boundaries of the pilot program. Corporations that get permits will be necessary to meet working guidelines, this kind of as offering available scooter possibilities.

It is not clear how quite a few corporations will be issued permits or if there will be restrictions on the variety of scooters in just about every fleet. Jones more than at Lime stated that “successful scooter programs strike a careful balance that allows for competition between a handful of operators, but not so many as it becomes oversaturated and unruly.”

In Lime’s see, a profitable scooter program will permit for demand to dictate fleet dimension, contain services zones in denser communities with close by transit possibilities, assure the zones are expansive sufficient to connect residential and industrial districts, ensure entry for reduce-earnings neighborhoods as properly as give and capitalize on its unprecedented development of the bike lane network, Jones extra.

The committee on transportation and total council is also anticipated to examine and potentially approve guidelines about personal use of electrical bikes and scooters. 1 proposed law would permit for privately owned scooter use in Manhattan. Shared scooters are prohibited in Manhattan in accordance with state law.