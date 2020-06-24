Martha Firestone Ford stepped down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Tuesday. Changing her will be Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, who will get more than as the team’s principal owner and chairman.

Through a conference contact with reporters, she explained she’d be supportive of the Lions signing totally free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, if our coaches and the general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, I would completely support that,” she explained.

Sheila Ford Hamp also explained her stance on peaceful protests has transformed.

“First of all, I think the understanding is completely different now,” she explained. “I think most people really understand what the kneeling was all about. I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players’ rights to peaceful protest, we support the First Amendment. So I think this is really finally, finally thank goodness gotten national attention that this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can.”

The Lions also welcomed in their new owner.

”It has been a fantastic honor for our household to be associated with the Lions and with the Nationwide Football League,” Ford said in a statement. ”I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila’s guiding hand.”

Ford has been connected with the Lions given that her husband obtained the franchise for about $six million in 1963, on the day United States President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Given that Martha Firestone Ford took more than ownership, the Lions have gone 45-50-one with a pair of playoff berths.

“Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explained in a statement. “I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise. Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club’s executive team.”

Hamp has been extremely concerned with the team given that her mom took more than, attending residence and street video games and weighing in on considerable organisational selections.

”My mom has inspired all of us given that taking on leadership of the Lions more than 6 many years in the past,” Hamp explained. ”She has been a tireless leader to our household, our team and our neighborhood. Her sensible selections have offered me a strong basis to get the team forward.”