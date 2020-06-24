Netflix Renews Kenya Barris’ Show “#blackAF” For A Second Season

It appears like congrats are in buy to Kenya Barris, as Netflix has picked up his most up-to-date present “#blackAF” for a 2nd season. The information of the show’s renewal comes soon after it was exposed that he would be teaming up with Pharrell Williams to create a musical about Juneteenth for Netflix.

Kenya spoke to Deadline about the show’s renewal and explained, “I won’t really, really, really get into it until we’re in the room because I want it to be fresh, but I definitely know I want to talk about real sh*t. We want it to be really special.”

For these who may well not be acquainted with the present, it is fundamentally an exaggeration on Kenya’s actual-existence the place he stars as himself, and Rashida Jones stars as his wife. The present tackles several subjects this kind of as marriage, parenting, race, and even job.

The initially season of the present featured a extended checklist of Black Hollywood A-listers like Nia Prolonged, Bumper Robinson, Mike Epps, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe, Bresha Webb, and a host of other individuals.

The present obtained some mixed critiques following its April 17th premiere, and Kenya talked to T.I. on his “Expidisiously” podcast about the critics. Kenya explained, “I think everyone’s experience and everyone’s opinion in terms of, you know, colorism are real, and I understand that. But if you just dug a little bit under the surface, you’d understand that” #BlackAF is “biographical … and I was trying to duplicate a version of what my family was.”

Kenya took to Instagram to share the information of the show’s renewal and explained, “#blackAF SEASON 2!!!! Thank you to #Netflix and to all the AMAZING FANS who supported, championed, and believed in us… we LOVE YOU GUYS WITH ALL OUR HEART!!! And to all the #HATERS thank you too. Your opinions mean a lot to me and they are also appreciated… I’m just kidding F*CK Y’ALL!!! WE BACK B*TCHES!!!”