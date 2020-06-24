Netflix now allows you to remove titles from ‘Continue Watching’ row on Android

Netflix has rolled out a new function that lets Android customers remove certain titles from the ‘Continue Watching’ area of the app.
To do this, click on the title you’d like gone and decide on ‘remove from row.’ This function is meant to give you much more management in excess of their app’s homepage.
Offered that Netflix is all about algorithm-powered information discovery, it is quite probable that you’ve commenced a new film or Television demonstrate at 1 level that you haven’t gone back to. However, this signifies that explained title will stay in your Carry on Viewing area along with any other films or series that you quite substantially intend to resume.
With ‘remove from row,’ nevertheless, you’ll be ready to much better handle what’s in your Carry on Viewing row, producing it much easier to leap into the titles you essentially want to stream. The function is now accessible on Android units and is coming to iOS on June 29th.
In addition, Netflix has additional episodes, information and ratings details right to the menu that pops up when you tap on a title (the very same 1 utilised to accessibility the ‘remove from row’ choice). This allows you to get much more specifics on a offered demonstrate or film with out getting to go to explained title’s personal webpage in the Netflix app.
By means of: The Verge