Netflix finally lets users remove unfinished shows from their ‘continue watching’

Netflix is finally letting persons remove unfinished shows from their property display.

At the moment, the app shows a lengthy record of diverse movies and series as portion of its “continue watching” menu, making it possible for persons to swiftly choose up from wherever they left off.

But there is no uncomplicated way to get rid of shows from that record – leaving anything at all that a consumer started off but did not finish languishing on the homescreen, until finally it is knocked off by other titles.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not just the headlines

If somebody started off a series but did not want to carry on, for instance, the hyperlink to hold viewing will just hang about.





Now the business is rolling out a characteristic that will let persons to delete individuals shows manually, leaving only issues that they truly want to start off yet again.

Observe far more

For now, the characteristic is rolling out on Android. It is anticipated to come to iOS quickly.

To delete a present, just click on the minor “more” icon that seems beneath the selection to hold viewing it. From there, there need to be the selection to “remove from row”, alongside other folks this kind of as rating the present.

Till the characteristic arrives for everybody, the only other way to hide shows from the carry on viewing display is to fully hide them from the viewing library.

That is performed by logging in on the net, heading to the account web page, selecting the related profile and then clicking the minor minus icon following to any offered present. There is also the selection to hide them all.

Getting rid of anything at all from there will also halt it becoming utilized to make suggestions.

Any improvements manufactured working with that menu might consider up to 24 hrs to present up, Netflix warns.