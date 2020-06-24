Ne-Yo Defends George Floyd ‘Sacrifice’ Backlash

Bradley Lamb
Ne-Yo has responded to the backlash following he named George Floyd’s killing a blessing throughout his memorial support.

“We can not let ignorance divide us right now,” mentioned Ne-Yo on The Morning Hustle radio demonstrate. “I’m singing at this man’s funeral you cannot believe that I meant anything negative towards him towards his family you can’t believe that as I’m standing on stage singing at this man’s funeral, looking at his daughter in the face, you cannot believe that I meant something negative, you can’t.”

