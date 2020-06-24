Ne-Yo Defends George Floyd ‘Sacrifice’ Backlash

Ne-Yo has responded to the backlash following he named George Floyd’s killing a blessing throughout his memorial support.

“We can not let ignorance divide us right now,” mentioned Ne-Yo on The Morning Hustle radio demonstrate. “I’m singing at this man’s funeral you cannot believe that I meant anything negative towards him towards his family you can’t believe that as I’m standing on stage singing at this man’s funeral, looking at his daughter in the face, you cannot believe that I meant something negative, you can’t.”

He unveiled his manager encouraged him to react to the push back.

“Let’s not mess up the narrative, let’s not get away from the narrative,” he additional.” I was there to pay homage to this man. No, he was not a willing sacrifice, neither was Jesus. Jesus didn’t want to get on the cross, but he did it to save us, George Floyd didn’t wake up that morning planning to be a sacrifice he didn’t plead and plan to go out and die for black people, but that’s what happened and it’s unfortunate that it happened that way but that’s what happened, so yes it was a sacrifice. He wanted to be here but he’s not here, his life was sacrificed so that the change that is happening slowly but surely can happen.”