NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Reacts to FBI Investigation Findings: “It Won’t Break Me”

When asked if he was anxious about backlash, Wallace advised he was “used to it.”

“The backlash will always be there,” he stated. “It doesn’t matter if we provide 100 percent facts and evidence, photo evidence. People are going to photoshop it to make me look like the bad person at the end of the day. I will always have haters. I will always have the motivators to go out there and to try to dethrone me from the pedestal that I am on.”

“For all the kids that are watching and want to be in sports, just know that you will automatically be put on a pedestal whether you like it or not,” he continued. “That’s what happens when you have a voice and you have a platform. People are going to try to take that away from you with all their power. They will lose sleep over making sure you don’t succeed. So, you have to be strong, always keep your head on a swivel and always watch your back, but always stand up for what’s right.”

He also reiterated he isn’t going to “feel alone” through this time, noting he is had “really good conversations” with a quantity of his fellow drivers. As supporters will recall, a lot of racers showed their help for Wallace on social media and pushed his No. 43 automobile down the track to the beginning grid as the nationwide anthem played ahead of final Monday’s race. The phrases #IStandWithBubba were also painted on the area.