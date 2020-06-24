Naomi Campbell Sends Love to Ex Skepta After Being Accused of Shading Him

Instagram

After individuals assumed that she shaded the rapper in her latest interview, the 50-yr-outdated supermodel seems to shut down the speculations with an Instagram publish.

Naomi Campbell has absolutely nothing but adore for her ex-boyfriends, which includes Skepta. After individuals assumed that she shaded Skepta in her latest interview, the model appeared to shut down the speculations with an Instagram publish.

In the explained interview, the 50-yr-outdated supermodel was believed to be hinting that she’s no longer on speaking terms with the 37-yr-outdated rapper. Discussing her romance, Naomi, who was applied to be linked with Adam Clayton, Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson and Skepta, explained, “Why don’t you say it the other way round? Surely it was their privilege just as much as mine to be with them? But yes, I had some wild and exciting times until I changed my life aged 29.”

“Whatever they say about me, I have remained friends with all my exes . . . except the last one,” she informed Occasions Weekend magazine. When asked if she was speaking about Skepta, the model responded, “A lady never discusses the details of her private life.”

Catching wind of the assumptions, Naomi took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 23 to clear the air. “STOP. All love between Us @skeptagram,” the Vogue cover model wrote in the caption alongside some photographs of herself with the rapper.

Some followers left gushing remarks in the comment segment. “Thank you for sharing this. All my love and affection from Italy. So amazing and wonderful,” a fan raved. “Y’all both are cute asf,” one more fan extra.

Meanwhile, some some others observed that Naomi received the 2nd image, which was from their infamous topless photograph shoot for GQ Magazine cover in 2018, from Google. “Naomi just a quick tip you can save the image from google when you hold down on the picture,” 1 fan wrote. Creating exciting of Naomi for it, a person else extra, “The google image Mark in the second slide has me dead.”