NAACP Demands ‘Real Change And Action,’ Presents List Of Demands To Fort Worth City Council – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – A regional NAACP chapter presented a letter with a listing of demands regarding police and neighborhood relations to Fort Worth city council members on Tuesday evening.

In advance of listing these demands, the letter explains how latest occasions deem them important.

The senseless killing of George Floyd has sparked outrage in our nation and as soon as once again reminds us of the urgent want for justice, reform, and transparency in our policing techniques. (Affiliate Link) What took place to George Floyd is all also prevalent right here in Fort Worth and has reopened the wound that nonetheless exists from the murder of Atatiana Jefferson and quite a few other lives that have been misplaced due to police violence. In excess of the final couple of weeks, there have been a number of protests and an outcry for racial equality and adjustments from the latest policies inside the Fort Worth Police Division (“FWPD”) that guard and motivate an atmosphere of police misconduct.

The requests are divided into 4 parts of “immediate concern,” to the NAACP: Training, Workplace of the Police Oversight Keep track of, Accountability & Transparency and Civilian Oversight Board.

Go through the complete letter beneath.