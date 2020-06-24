Myka Stauffer Admits She Was ”Foolish” to Adopt After Son’s Rehoming Controversy

A single month soon after revealing her adopted son had been positioned in the care of one more relatives, Myka Stauffer needs to make amends with people who have been harm by her choice.

“I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused,” the YouTube character and blogger wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. “This decision has caused so many people heart break and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother.”

In late May possibly, Myka and husband James Stauffer broke the information to their followers that Huxley, who they adopted from China in 2017, was no longer residing with them since they could no longer correctly care for his health-related wants.

More addressing the scrutiny she faced, Myka continued, “I’m sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through.”