MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Wednesday it will start reopening some parkways that had been previously closed to make it possible for far more room for trail end users to socially distance and protect against spreading COVID-19.

MPRB strategies to reopen the parkways with minimal pedestrian utilization, and MPRB Board President Jono Cowgill says they will “prioritize extending closures for the most heavily used parkways where added space for social distancing is most needed.”

On June 26, the openings will start with Primary Street southeast from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue southeast at 10 a.m. Extra openings will get location on June 29, which include East River Street, Lake of the Isles Parkway and Nokomis Parkway.

For the time currently being, Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Cedar Lake Parkway, Lake Harriet Parkway and West River Parkway will continue to be closed to site visitors and open for pedestrians.