Motorcyclist Killed After Running Off Sonoma Co. Road, Crashing Into Wire Fence – San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY ( SF) – A motorcyclist died following crashing into a wire fence Tuesday evening in unincorporated Sonoma County, a California Highway Patrol spokesman mentioned.

The crash took place at about five:35 p.m. on a curve on Annapolis Street close to Stewarts Stage-Skaggs Springs Street, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte mentioned.

The motorcyclist was on a BMW motorbike riding east on Annapolis Street when he ran off the street on a slight left curve and hit the fence.

Firefighters went to the scene and experimented with to revive the guy but they have been unsuccessful, deRutte mentioned.

CHP officials do not feel any foul perform was concerned and they do not feel the motorcyclist was impaired by medicines or alcohol.

The rider was with a group, which stopped when the crash took place, deRutte mentioned. The crash location is remote portion of the county.

