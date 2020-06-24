Mongolian People’s Party Retains Strong Majority in Election

(ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia) — Preliminary election effects display the Mongolian People’s Party retaining a sturdy parliamentary bulk, winning 62 of 76 seats, as the landlocked U.S. ally sandwiched amongst Russia and China seeks to retain its democratic traditions amid financial woes.

The primary opposition Democratic Party won 11 seats, when 3 some others have been taken by independents and coalitions, the Basic Election Commission reported on Thursday.

Wednesday’s polls have been held amid significant achievement in the country’s battle towards the coronavirus, with just 215 circumstances of COVID-19 recorded. All of them have been imported and no 1 has died.

Men and women lining up to vote in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, have been expected to preserve a distance of two meters (six.five feet) amongst them. After within the polling spot, election employees checked their temperatures and distributed hand sanitizer.

Financial malaise, corruption and weak public companies dominated worries amongst the country’s three.two million persons, about half of whom dwell in Ulaanbaatar.

Turnout was much more than 73% amongst the country’s two million eligible voters.

Mongolia has maintained a almost 30-yr democracy instituted immediately after a new constitution was adopted in 1992 following 6 decades of communism.

The MPP’s bulk is down somewhat from the 65 seats it won in 2016’s election for the State Good Khural. Some scattered rural communities had still to report their effects, but that was not anticipated to have a considerable affect on the last end result.

