Molly Sims Shares Behind-the-Scenes Memories From Las Vegas Ahead of E! Marathon

“And Josh was crazy, and he met Fergie at the time,” she continued. “Like, a lot of things happened to all of us during that time.”

This stroll down memory lane comes ahead of E!’s approaching Las Vegas marathon, commencing tomorrow, Thursday, June 25 at four:00 a.m. and working all the way by means of to Monday, June 29 at 12:00 p.m.

“I didn’t realize, as I look back, how much we accomplished in five years,” Sims concluded. “Like, shooting in Vegas, shooting here, they rebuilt the casino…You know, it was a lot of money that they spent on the show, which you can tell. It kind of still holds up 10 years later.”

