Mobile Coronavirus Testing Being Deployed To All LA Public Housing Sites – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mobile coronavirus testing units are getting deployed to public housing spots across the city of Los Angeles.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that mobile testing units would be deployed above the following two months to all 15 public housing spots which are run by the city’s Housing Authority (HACLA).

“Our mobile testing sites will visit each site two to three times, giving on-site testing access to approximately 25,000 Angelenos who live in public housing,” Garcetti explained at a information conference Tuesday.

Public housing residents who want to get a check can indicator up right here.

L.A. County gives totally free testing to anybody who needs it at dozens of testing web sites across the spot. Nonetheless, on Tuesday, overall health officials confirmed that a glitch in the on the internet reservation program had diminished the amount of testing web sites and blocked out all appointments by way of Friday. The county blamed the glitch on a switch to a new vendor. The challenge also appeared to have been exasperated by an raise in demand for testing.

The earliest anybody can guide a check is Saturday, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Division of Well being Solutions informed CBSLA in a statement.

By Tuesday, L.A. County has recorded 88,512 confirmed coronavirus instances and three,172 deaths from the illness.