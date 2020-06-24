MLB Returns With 60-Game Season – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels will perform baseball this season soon after all.

Soon after weeks of tense negotiations, Main League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that the players’ union and the owners had reached a deal on a truncated 60-game common season that will commence July 23 or July 24. Teams will perform in empty ballparks with Television cameras.

Instruction camp will start off July one, with just about all teams conducting the 2nd model of spring coaching at their house stadiums. The Dodgers confirmed Wednesday they will hold their coaching camp at Dodger Stadium.

The agreement incorporated a 30-plus webpage coronavirus wellbeing and security protocols document which involves problems this kind of as how several instances a baseball can be touched just before staying swapped out.

“MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return,” the league explained in a statement.

There will be two notable game improvements. There will be a universal designated hitter to preserve pitchers wholesome, and additional innings will start off with a base runner on 2nd to keep away from marathon 11-inning plus video games.

Forty of the 60 video games will be interdivisional, and the other 20 interleague video games will be towards teams in their very own geographic region in buy to restrict travel.

Salaries had been a big sticking stage of the negotiations. 42% of gamers will get about $100,000 or significantly less for the 60 video games.

In accordance to Sports activities, teams will also be ready to carry somewhat more substantial rosters. Teams will open coaching camp with 60 gamers, and will minimize that down to 30 when the season begins. This will give an benefit to deep-rostered teams like the Dodgers.