Mira Costa High School Graduation Celebration Under Fire For Violating Health Order – Los Angeles

MANHATTAN Seaside (CBSLA) — A class of nearby higher college seniors has sparked outrage immediately after staging a graduation march in Manhattan Seaside in violation of the county’s public well being buy.

The march was meant to be a celebration with images exhibiting hundreds of Mira Costa High School college students gathered in caps and gowns.

“I presented them to Manhattan Beach, and they flipped their tassels and tossed their caps,” Deborah Hofreiter, retiring Mira Costa Vice Principal, stated.

But the occasion, meant to mark the finish of a really diverse college 12 months, has due to the fact gathered nationwide awareness.

“We didn’t know that they were not going to respect the COVID directions,” Hofreiter stated. “But, you know, they’re kids.”

The mother or father- and pupil-organized stroll that began at Hermosa Pier and ended at Manhattan Seaside followed the college-accredited drive-up graduation ceremony.

“The kids were instructed to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks,” Hofreiter stated. “They’re 18, they haven’t seen their friends in three months, so they did none of that.”

It was also stated by customers on social media that the group had pretended to be a Black Lives Matter march in an hard work to circumvent well being orders, but images of the occasion do not help that declare.

“They were in no way pretending to be anything other than the class of 2020,” Hofreiter stated.

Organization guru Erin Condren, whose 4 youngsters have been aspect of the class of graduating seniors, assisted organize the occasion. She took to Instagram to apologize for the occasion that some stated was racially insensitive.

See this publish on Instagram I adore the business that I founded. I adore what it has meant to our shoppers and the neighborhood of folks who use and adore our merchandise. Largely, I adore the folks who operate there. I know how committed they are to assisting folks and undertaking great. It was challenging to study the latest statement from our CEO. It was challenging to study, but it was genuine. My choices and my phrases relevant to my children’s latest graduation occasion have been careless and hazardous. Even though our intention was to realize graduates who have had a lot of their senior 12 months taken away by COVID, I entirely comprehend the occasion I planned with some other moms and dads was a blunder. And although there are a amount of inaccuracies in the media coverage of this occasion, it was nevertheless a blunder. I also realize now that there is no way 600 Black college students would have been permitted to march and celebrate in the identical way devoid of masks for the duration of a pandemic. That is one particular far more instance of the white privilege that has been this kind of an unseen aspect of my daily life. The reality that I couldn’t see it prior to scares me. Now I see it and I am sorry. I am sorry I was oblivious to realities that so numerous Black Americans have been residing with for so prolonged. I want to figure out how I can be a aspect of the alter that is wanted in this nation. That commences currently and that is why I am going to consider a depart of absence from the business. The workforce there is inventive, passionate, various and remarkable and I do not want to distract from the good operate they are undertaking. So, above the up coming many months, I am going to pay attention, assume, examine, reflect, and serve nonetheless I can. I will maintain you up to date on my journey. Thank you to my workforce, our shoppers and neighborhood for listening and educating me. A publish shared by Erin Attain Condren (@iamerincondren) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

And other college students who participated have been unhappy that the celebration meant to honor their achievement was tarnished by controversy.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan Seaside Police Division stated it was conscious that a substantial gathering took area in violation of the county’s well being buy. Nevertheless, police officials stated they had no ideas to cite any person from the occasion or any other march, stroll or gathering that has taken area in latest weeks.