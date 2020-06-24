Minnesota Zoo To Open ‘Beastly Boulevard’ Drive-Thru This Week

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Zoo will welcome visitors back this week, but in a new way.

The zoo has been closed considering that March 14 due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, it will open a new “Beastly Boulevard” drive-thru encounter.

The route travels along the zoo’s Northern Trail and the Wells Fargo Loved ones Farm.

The 20-to-30 minute drive will consider site visitors previous bison, prairie canines, Asian wild horses, camels, and additional.

Zoo personnel say they will need neighborhood help now additional than ever.

Beastly Boulevard is open from June 24 to July five. Site visitors can choose a time slot in between 10 a.m. to four p.m.

Tickets are $25 per car for zoo members and $50 per car for non-members.