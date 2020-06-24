Minneapolis Police Confirm No One Was Killed In Uptown Shooting Over The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis police confirmed Tuesday that no a single was killed in the weekend shooting in the heart of Uptown that injured 11 persons.

-Television at first reported that Cody Pollard died following the shooting early Sunday morning close to the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin avenues, citing his household and witnesses.

Investigators now believed that Pollard died soon after staying shot all around the exact same time but at a unique place in downtown Minneapolis, close to Target Center and Very first Avenue.

Pollard’s family members say he was a father of two and worked as a barber. So far, no arrests have been produced in connection to his death.