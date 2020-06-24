Minn. Health Officials See Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among Adults Under 40

MINNEAPOLIS () — Sydney Monroe, 23, and her pals postponed their trip for the duration of the remain-at-house buy in Minnesota. They went to Myrtle Seashore, South Carolina, earlier this month.

“I started seeing more and more people going to states that were open, which definitely eased my mind like if these people are doing it, then I can do it too,” Monroe stated.

Monroe commonly wears a mask when out and about. She was much less concerned about letting her guard down in a state in which, she says, number of men and women took precautions.

“It seemed like the most we’d heard about it was older people were getting it and people with underlying health conditions were getting the most sick,” she stated.

Monroe has mild asthma, but says it is underneath manage. 4 days immediately after she received back to Minneapolis, she woke up quite sick.

“It felt like someone had literally dumped water on me,” she stated. “I was drenched sweating.”

She examined optimistic for COVID-19. A fever, chills, nausea, and a cough nevertheless lingering eight days later on.

New numbers launched Wednesday present men and women involving the ages of 20 and 39 make up near to 40% of all COVID-19 situations in Minnesota.

Minnesota Division of Health officials stated Wednesday there are approximately 100 new situations of COVID-19 of men and women in their 20s immediately after a weekend of bar hopping on June 12 and 13.

“When they’re in an environment where social distancing is not happening they’re at just as high risk of transmission and acquiring COVID and then they have the potential to spread this,” Minnesota Division of Health infectious illness skilled Kris Ehresmann stated.

Monroe hopes youthful men and women discover from her expertise.

“I think young people need to pay more attention,” she stated.

The CDC says men and women underneath the age of 25 report the lowest prices of sporting masks in public and staying 6 feet apart from other folks in groups.

