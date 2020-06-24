Minimum Wage In Minneapolis Increases July 1

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minimum wage in Minneapolis is anticipated to go up to $11.75 at modest corporations and $13.25 at big corporations starting July 1, 2020.

Minimum wage is anticipated to slowly enhance to $15 by 2022 for big company staff members, and 2024 for modest corporations. The Minneapolis minimal wage ordinance characterizes modest corporations as 100 or fewer staff members and big corporations as far more than 100 staff members.

The City of Minneapolis is building modifications to modify to the transforming economic system as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new economic reality as a result of the pandemic is especially challenging for the lowest paid workers in our city who are often employed in essential or public-facing jobs,” City officials mentioned.

For far more data, take a look at the City’s web page.