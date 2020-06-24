Minecraft’s Nether update adds enemies, materials, music, and more

Minecraft lately obtained a enormous patch centered on the Nether dimension.
With the game’s ‘1.16.0 update,’ gamers will discover a handful of exciting additions, which includes 4 new Nether biomes and more enemies.
https://www.youtube.com/view?v=1DhWXAiNgfQ
Gamers will also have accessibility to new bricks, wood, vegetation and components. A different new addition contains Netherite, a materials you can use to strengthen your diamond armour.
New story material is also coming to Minecraft. It contains a Nether-themed journey referred to as ‘Way of the Nether’ wherever gamers investigate the disappearance of Poppy Isle’s mayor.
The Nether update is now reside on all of the platforms Minecraft is offered on, which includes Xbox A single, PlayStation four, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Windows 10.