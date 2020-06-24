Milwaukee Citizens Track Down & Shoot Man Accused Of Human Trafficking! (Video)

A group of concerned citizens tracked down and then shot a guy that the crowd believed was concerned in human trafficking.

And the shooting was captured on Instagram Reside

Right here is the hyperlink to the video

In the video, a crowd of concerned citizens found a guy that they believed might have captured a number of ladies – and forced them into prostitution.

So the crowd boxed in the man’s automobile, and attempted to hold him till the police arrived.

The guy did not wait, and rather rapidly pulled off.

That is when a single of the citizens pulled out a handgun and shot the guy. Numerous shots had been fired, and in accordance to social media reviews, the guy was hit.

MTO Information reached out to the Milwaukee Police for comment. They did not supply a response ahead of this short article was published.

