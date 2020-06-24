Military called in as Victoria cases surge; Earthquake hits New Zealand’s South Island Military called in as Victoria cases surge; Coles, Woolworths shopping limits

By Olivana Smith Lathouris< class="text--">22:06

Coles has pleaded with Victorians amid expanding fears of a resurgence of panic getting immediately after supermarket shelves had been spotted empty yesterday as the state’s coronavirus cases proceed to rise.

Coles has now launched restrictions in the state on a quantity of staple objects which includes toilet paper, kitchen towels and pantry staples this kind of as flour, pasta and rice, all of which had been targets for panic getting earlier in the yr.

Eggs, mince beef and sanitiser are also on the checklist of objects getting limited to two per man or woman in a bid to prevent improved strain on the provide chain.

The supermarket’s chief working officer, Matt Swindells, has urged all Victorians to stay calm and have responsibly.

“There is no need for panic buying. We have all lived through the last six weeks with restrictions off. We bought what we needed when we needed it. Everyone got on fine with life,” he advised These days.