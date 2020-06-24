Mike Pence Trips & Falls While Running Up Air Force Two

Vice President Mike Pence discovered himself at the butt of numerous jokes on Twitter right after he was filmed tripping and falling when working up the stairs of his Air Force Two airplane.

Pence virtually produced it to the prime unscathed until eventually he reached the prime of the red-carpeted stairs — ahead of tripping and landing on his hands.

Pence was on his way to Wisconsin, the place he was scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion on college selection with Training Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Pence was not long ago criticized for falsely blaming the enhance in the country’s COVID-19 circumstances on the enhance in testing.

“I would just encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of increase in testing,” Pence mentioned on a get in touch with with governors obtained by The New York Occasions. “And that in most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rise in number, that’s more a result of the extraordinary work you’re doing.”

He continued: “But also encourage people with the news that we are safely reopening the country. That, as we speak today, because people are going back to hospitals and elective surgery and getting ordinary care, hospitalization rates may be going up. But according to our most current information, hospitalizations for coronavirus are going down across the country.”

Gurus say this basically is not correct.