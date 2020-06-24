Mike Pence Trips & Falls While Running Up Air Force Two

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Vice President Mike Pence discovered himself at the butt of numerous jokes on Twitter right after he was filmed tripping and falling when working up the stairs of his Air Force Two airplane.

Pence virtually produced it to the prime unscathed until eventually he reached the prime of the red-carpeted stairs — ahead of tripping and landing on his hands.

(Affiliate Link)

Pence was on his way to Wisconsin, the place he was scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion on college selection with Training Secretary Betsy DeVos.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR