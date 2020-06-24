Michigan Legislature OKs Cocktails To Go To Boost Businesses – Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Folks could purchase cocktails for pickup or delivery from Michigan bars and eating places by 2025 below a bill that won ultimate approval Wednesday and is anticipated to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The “cocktails-to-go” bill is portion of a broader bundle that also contains a short-term minimize in state liquor charges to support corporations hurting through the coronavirus pandemic.

The state presently lets bars and eating places promote unopened beer and wine to go.

The bundle also would allow neighborhood governments designate “social districts” in which folks could drink alcohol outdoors.

