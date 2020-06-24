Memo Bank unveils its business bank, credit license and $22.5 million in new funding

Memo Bank wasn’t usually known as Memo Bank. It initially started out as Margo Bank and it has been flying beneath the radar for a handful of many years. The French startup is now about to launch publicly and shared a lot more particulars about what it is developing.

As the identify suggests, Memo Bank is a financial institution. It programs to server business shoppers solely and it targets tiny and medium businesses that make more than €2 million in yearly turnover and have a lot more than 10 staff.

Jean-Daniel Guyot, the co-founder and CEO of Memo Bank, previously founded Capitaine Train, which later on grew to become Captain Train, which later on was acquired by Trainline. Capitaine Train disrupted on the web train ticket revenue in France as the nationwide railway firm fundamentally had a monopoly.

When you are producing a financial institution, you are also coming into a extremely regulated industry. And Memo Bank’s workforce is conscious of that and would like to produce a barrier to entry with its rivals although offering a distinct support in contrast to legacy gamers.

Memo Bank is a credit institution and has obtained the appropriate licenses from the French regulator (ACPR) and the European Central Bank. “It’s a unique event in France, it hasn’t happened since 1970,” Guyot mentioned in a press conference.

“You don’t build a bank in a garage with a few thousand euros,” he additional in buy to set his startup apart from other fintech startups.

The startup has raised a $22.five million (€20 million) funding round from BlackFin Capital Partners, present investor Daphni and Bpifrance. Founders Potential and a ton of business angels are also joining the round — Alexis Bonillo, Antoine Martin, Marc Simoncini, Nicolas Steegmann, Oleg Tscheltzoff, Paulin Dementhon, Pierre Valade, Rachel Delacour, Sarah Meyohas, Thibaud Elzière, Xavier Niel…

The former CEO of Arkéa Ronan Le Moal is also taking a seat at the table as chairman of the board. Memo Bank had previously raised $seven.six million (€6.seven million) in 2018.

So what is Memo Bank specifically? You will have to wait a handful of months if you want to turn out to be a consumer. The firm has formulated its personal core banking infrastructure and would like to present almost everything you’d assume from a business financial institution.

It begins with a financial institution account that does not suck. “It seems obvious but believe me it’s not,” Guyot mentioned. Quite a few business banking institutions do not allow you include workforce members devoid of sending a letter. Or you cannot browse transactions that are older than 3 months in the net interface.

But the true solution is credit. Memo Bank would like to present credit lines in just a handful of days devoid of any cumbersome paperwork. Memo Bank’s greatest competitor is not neobanks. The startup is competing immediately with on the web lending platforms, this kind of as October.

At 1st, Memo Bank is going to accept consumers in the Paris place. When the firm will not have any bodily branch, it would like to be in a position to come and speak to you immediately. It’ll increase to Lyon and then other French cities in the up coming many years. Sooner or later, Memo Bank hopes it can appeal to four,000 consumers inside 4 many years.