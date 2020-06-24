Mel Gibson: Will actor return as Rocky in Chicken Run 2?

Following the announcement of a sequel to Chicken Run, quite a few have been left asking yourself no matter whether Mel Gibson would return to voice the lead character.

Gibson voiced Rocky in the Aardman quit-movement animated movie, which was launched in 2000.

Whilst it is unknown no matter whether his co-stars, such as Julia Sawlha, Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall, will return to voice their characters, it is becoming reported that Gibson will be recast.

In accordance to TheWrap, programs to recast Gibson have been underway for a when, and had absolutely nothing to do with latest accusations manufactured by Winona Ryder.





The Stranger Factors actor claimed that Gibson manufactured homophobic and anti-semitic statements at a celebration they the two attended in 1995.

Gibson’s representative informed The Independent: “This is 100 per cent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

Apparently, Chicken Run two commences with Ginger (Sawalha) hatching an egg with Rocky in a human-absolutely free chicken utopia. Soon after their daughter, Molly, is born, the chickens encounter a new risk.

Aardman’s Peter Lord stated: “We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough. But it was always in the back of our minds.”

He extra: “I truly feel now we can make the Chicken Run sequel we want to, the 1 we actually care about.”

The movie is set to be directed by Sam Fell, who oversaw Flushed Away for the studio.

In 2006, Gibson was arrested for suspected drink-driving in Malibu and manufactured anti-Semitic remarks to a policeman, which he later on apologised for – explaining that the feedback have been “blurted out in a moment of insanity”.

He described his behaviour as “despicable”.

Whilst the variety of Hollywood movies Gibson starred in diminished in the many years given that, Gibson earned a Ideal Director Oscar nomination for Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.