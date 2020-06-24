Meek Mill And Trey Songz Have A Little Heated Exchange About Giving Back To The Community

Meek Mill and Trey Songz received it poppin’ on IG nowadays and the root of their quick beef had the innanetz perplexed.

It all started out when Meek Mill posted a pic flashing some money along with the caption, “Ain’t no such thing as being real with people that’s tryna use you!”

Appropriate below that photograph, Trey pulled up with some unique power, difficult his homie to accept his #FeedYourCityChallenge and place people bands to some fantastic use.

It then went left from there. Meek grew to become defensive, letting Trey know he’s been about the motion to much better his city and claimed he donated “like 2 mill” this yr.

“200k to Philadelphia schools…my phantom for less fortunate 400K….and help raised 50 mill for reform @treysongz don’t try me like that!” explained Meek in his response.

Factors could have ended there, but not prior to prolonged, Trey responded airing Meek out for the way he reacted.

“So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community,” Trey explained. “That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol, you got it!”

Now you by now know Meek wasn’t going to allow it quit there. He fired back a response below Trey’s submit letting him know to essentially quit speaking on what he’s undertaking with his cash and that he wasn’t fond of Trey placing him on the spot.

It very substantially ended with Trey letting Meek know he experimented with to attain him on Each his phones and IG.

“We ain’t even sports be at no kinda odds bout giving back. S**t goofy,” Trey explained.

Meek Mill’s final contribution to this minor feud, was him explaining how thrown off he was by one particular emoji that Trey employed.

What ever takes place, we hope what they are in fact arguing about, the neighborhood, positive aspects from their spat nowadays. Keep right here for the most current.

