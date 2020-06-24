Mayo Clinic’s ‘Singing Surgeon’ Plays Farewell Concert In Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS () — “The Singing Surgeon” will wrap up residency at Mayo Clinic this week.

Dr. Elvis Francois, with Dr. William Robinson on piano, mentioned thanks and goodbye to the Med City Wednesday evening. The orthopedic surgical treatment residents carried out a cost-free reside concert at Forager Brewery in Rochester.

Dr. Francois and Dr. Robinson collaborated through their surgical treatment residency at Mayo Clinic, going viral by supplying uplifting songs on the net.

“You start to realize that surgery and medication can only go so far, and music really heals and touches people in ways medicine can’t,” Francois mentioned.

As that chapter comes to a shut, they needed to say thanks, their way.

“Rochester, Minnesota was a place for us to work, and now it’s become our home and everything we know,” Robinson mentioned. “Elvis and I have gained success with our music, but we’re nothing without the origin, the roots.”

Francois says they help they’ve obtained has been “incredible.”

“It really has helped to amplify the message that music is medicine,” Francois mentioned.

Folks with reservations at Forager Brewery filled the patio at a distance. Other folks listened from just outdoors. Rochester residents Barry and Sharon Knapp have been amongst the individuals who needed to see the duo complete in individual, prior to they depart Minnesota and go their separate methods.

“We enjoy their music, and we wish them well,” Barry Knapp mentioned.

Aiden Blackburn calls himself a regular patient at Mayo. The 10-yr-previous is waiting for a kidney.

“Waiting and waiting and waiting, but it’s coming,” Blackburn mentioned. “You’ve got to have hope. Music kind of gives me hope.”

Aiden’s mom, Ashley Dickinson, is also total of hope.

“We never thought we’d have a chance to see him live. We thought we’re here, this is happening for a reason,” Dickinson mentioned.

And the medical doctors say that is what it is all about.

“Take a step back and realize that those small things, small acts of kindness go a long way,” Francois mentioned.

Dr. Francois upcoming heads to Boston, and Dr. Robinson to Philadelphia to carry on their teaching. They say they system to preserve generating music with each other.

In April, the pair launched a 4-song album known as “Music is Medicine,” with the aim of raising dollars for COVID-19 relief.