Mask Ordinance To Be Announced Thursday For Tarrant County – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – A encounter mask ordinance for all of Tarrant County is anticipated to be announced Thursday, sources inform 11 Information.

Facts of the ordinance or when the announcement will be produced have been not uncovered ahead of Thursday.

The anticipated announcement comes as Tarrant County reached its 2nd-highest everyday count of new COVID-19 scenarios on Wednesday. The county reported 460 new scenarios, bringing its complete to 9,846.

The county’s highest everyday count was 485 on May possibly 10, 2020. Even so, this was largely due to an outbreak at a federal prison in Fort Worth.

Instances during Texas have also surged, with the state reporting a record-large five,551 new scenarios on Wednesday.

Dallas County at the moment has a mask ordinance in area until finally August that needs encounter masks or coverings within firms. Corporations who do not comply with this ordinance can encounter fines up to $500.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Cost launched a statement on a achievable impending ordinance, saying “We have been monitoring COVID-19 closely and we are not happy with the trends we are seeing. We are in close coordination with regional partners and will have an update in morning.”