Mark Cuban Joins Local, National Leaders To Discuss Racism, Defunding Police – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDW.COM) – The often outspoken, local community-driven Mark Cuban will join a varied group of neighborhood and nationwide marketplace leaders in an work to “Heal America,” on Thursday.

Company, athletes, celebrities, activists and much more – will convene for an open discussion on the hard troubles America is grappling with in the wake of George Floyd’s murder with subjects ranging from calls to defund the police to institutional racism.

Joining Cuban are: Van Jones, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, civil rights activist DeForest B. Soaries Jr., CEO of Youthful Income Enjoyment Mack Maine, WWE star Titus O’Neil and actress Naturi Naughton from the STARZ display Energy, alongside a expanding checklist of some others.

Hosted by Stand Collectively and Urban Professionals, the occasion and will carry with each other persons from unique backgrounds to have a constructive dialogue on these troubles and hopefully stroll away with tangible policy objectives for the nation.

The occasion requires spot at Gilley’s or Zoom offered latest COVID instances.