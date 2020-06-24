Man Wanted By Police For Exposing Himself, Then Attacking Woman Jogging In Fillmore – Los Angeles

FILLMORE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s support capturing a guy they say exposed himself to a girl jogging in Fillmore, then attacked her.

The assault took place on the Sespe Creek Bike Path on Previous Telegraph Street on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. A girl informed police she was jogging on the path when a guy exposed himself to her, then attacked her.

She explained she was in a position to break cost-free and run away just before she known as police.

The girl was not harm in the assault.

Police launched a sketch of the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic guy, about 19 many years previous, five-foot-11, and 170 lbs. He had a medium to dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache. He wore dark garments and a hat at the time of the assault.

Any individual with facts about the man’s identity or who has facts about the assault can get in touch with Detective Jamal Clark at (805) 384-4749 or Sgt. Hector Macias at (805) 384-4730.