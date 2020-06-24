Man Dies After Being Shot In Minneapolis’ Webber-Camden Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis police say a guy is dead following a shooting Wednesday evening in the Webber-Camden community.

ShotSpotter technological innovation alerted police at about six:18 p.m. to gunfire on the 4100 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Officers arrived to discover a gunshot victim was taken by a personal car to North Memorial Healthcare, exactly where he was later on pronounced dead.

Read through A lot more: Police Information Displays one,600 Minneapolis Gunfire Reviews Inside 30 Days

Witnesses say the shooter fled on foot prior to officers arrived. Police say the investigation is on-going.

This homicide is the most recent in a string of gun violence in the city in the previous 3 days. Eleven folks have been shot early Sunday morning in Uptown, and 9 folks have been shot Monday in north Minneapolis in 3 separate shootings. Two guys have been also stabbed Monday in downtown Minneapolis, resulting in a single death.