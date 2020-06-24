Malaika Arora shares a throwback picture with a beautiful message



Malaika Arora’s Instagram take care of is quickly the greatest account in B-town. Appropriate from sharing her fitness regime to some crazy throwback clicks with her woman squad – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Karisma Kapoor, the actress has constantly shared some fantastic things on social media.

Nowadays, Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture wherever she’s witnessed with her son Arhaan Khan wanting out of the window and gazing outdoors. She pens down about daily life superbly in her caption saying, ‘Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let’s focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes.’ Well, this text is definitely the want of the hour. With the pandemic scenarios nonetheless rising in our nation and no vaccination located nevertheless, it is significant to consider care of ourselves and concentrate much less on all the other tensions that are produced all over us. Check out out the publish here…







Malaika Arora’s making was just lately declared as a containment zone, as a situation was diagnosed in her making. The actress then took to her Instagram story to present that the BMC has sanitized her residential premises, as 1 of the employees was witnessed in a PPE suit disinfecting the making. Malaika has been quarantined this total lockdown time period with her son Arhaan and her pet canine Casper.