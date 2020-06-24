Majority Of CoCo County Residents Testing Positive For COVID-19 Under 50 – San Francisco

MARTINEZ ( SF) — As a lot more Contra Costa County residents are becoming examined for the coronavirus, it has grow to be clearer that an escalating proportion of people who check beneficial are youthful, among 20 and 50 many years outdated, county wellness officials mentioned Tuesday.

Also people officials warned that situations are growing amongst all groups.

“We’re seeing a rise in all indicators, regionally and in the Bay Area,” mentioned Anna Roth, director of Contra Costa County Wellness Providers.

That truth, she mentioned, tends to make it critical for county residents to recall there is nevertheless a critical pandemic going on.

There had been 343 new COVID-19 situations in Contra Costa County in the previous week, Roth mentioned, about a week ahead of the July one date when bars, gyms and personalized support organizations are set to reopen, along with indoor restaurant dining.

“It’s clear evidence of widespread community transmission,” Roth informed the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Whilst Contra Costa County hospitals have ample sources to deal with people individuals at this stage, some other location counties are reaching the breaking stage.

“San Joaquin County, in particular, is reaching hospital capacity,” Roth mentioned. Bay Location counties, she mentioned, have a mutual-assist-sort agreement to support one particular an additional with COVID-19 treatment options Contra Costa County hospitals are now treating 4 out-of-county residents, Roth mentioned, even though 7 Contra Costa County residents are becoming similarly taken care of in other Bay Location counties.

Whilst infections amongst younger persons are on the rise, it is also real, in accordance to Roth and Dr. Sara Levin, a county deputy wellness officer, that two-thirds of the 62 complete Contra Costa County residents who have died from COVID-19 have been 80 many years outdated or older. And the huge vast majority of people individuals lived in experienced nursing services or other “congregant care” services.

Fourteen residents of one particular Concord center, San Miguel Villa, have succumbed to COVID-19 in latest weeks an Orinda facility had an earlier wave of deaths.

Levin informed the supervisors Tuesday that outreach to support these care services will stay a priority. And aside from becoming household to a precise population that suffers the most from the coronavirus, the comparatively minimal-wage personnel functioning in people services typically get the job done at several spots, including to the fee of infection spread. The two of people predicaments, Levin mentioned, “present a major challenge for us.”

“Congregant care” centers serve seniors and other groups, as well. Levin mentioned residential treatment method centers, youth group properties and intermediate care services are also ripe for the spread of COVID-19, and that the county is viewing people services particularly cautiously, as properly.

Of people younger persons who just lately have examined beneficial for COVID-19, Levin mentioned virtually all will demonstrate both mild signs and symptoms or none at all. But Roth also mentioned, “there’s a certain randomness to it,” and that youthful persons sometimes die or get incredibly sick from the coronavirus. And persons with out signs and symptoms, she mentioned, have the probable to spread the virus a lot more speedily.

Virtually 63,000 Contra Costa County residents have been examined for COVID-19 so far, with two,454 beneficial effects as of Tuesday. Roth mentioned that, above the previous week, a lot more than one,700 Contra Costa County residents had been examined every single day, approaching the eventual everyday target of two,200 exams. She also mentioned that Contra Costa County, as of Tuesday, had place to get the job done 86 “contact tracers” to decide who contaminated persons have been in get in touch with with, and has employed an additional 60, anticipated to start out get the job done quickly.

