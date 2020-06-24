Major League Baseball Announces 2020 Season Start Date Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Baseball is set to commence its 2020 typical season in July.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced on Tuesday that MLB anticipates starting its 2020 typical season subsequent month, on July 23 or July 24.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon,” Manfred shared in a statement. “We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon.”

In accordance to the announcement on Tuesday, MLB gamers are to set report to education by July one. Spring Coaching camps have been previously shut down months in the past due to the pandemic.

“The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB’s foremost priorities in its return to play,” a press release stated Tuesday. “MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return.”