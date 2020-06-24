Maggie Smith Likely to Ditch ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Sequel Due to Covid-19 Concerns

ITV

The 85-12 months-previous actress may well not be ready to reprise her function for the upcoming ‘Downton Abbey’ movie since of the increased possibility posed to the elderly by the coronavirus.

–

Maggie Smith will reportedly be unable to reprise her function in the sequel to the “Downton Abbey” film due to fears it will be unsafe for her to be on set due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initial movie, launched final 12 months, concluded with her character, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, not obtaining lengthy to dwell, but it was imagined she would seem in the sequel for a last farewell

On the other hand, producers concern she will not be ready to return as she will be 86 when filming begins upcoming 12 months 2021 and it will not be secure for her to be on set due to the possibility posed to the elderly by the coronavirus.

“Before lockdown, the hope was that Dame Maggie was considering a return for the sequel,” a supply at the film’s studio, Target Characteristics tells British newspaper The Sun.

“There was a genuine ­feeling that even having her return for just a flashback would leave fans delighted. Safety has to be their top priority and she will be 86 by next year. Everyone’s hands are tied.”

“She has been the spirit and heart of the Downton project for years so it will be really sad if they can’t make it work.”

The film, which was a key hit – repeating the accomplishment Downton had as a Television time period drama, earned much more than $192 million in cinemas, with creator Julian Fellowes keen to proceed with a sequel.