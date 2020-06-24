Macomb County Woman Shares Story Of Near Death Motorcycle Accident, Experience In Hospital During Pandemic – Detroit

( DETROIT) – 32-12 months-previous Sarah Stewart is out enjoying a gorgeous day with her six-12 months-previous daughter, but a freak motorbike accident in March, almost took Sarah’s lifestyle.

“My husband says hey lets go for a motorcycle ride and I just I wasn’t feeling it that day, I had a really bad gut feeling it was one of the worse ones I ever had,” she stated.

Her gut would be proper, that motorbike trip on March 22 would finish tragically. A miscommunication in between Sarah and her husband at the intersection of Van Dyke and 29 Mile, resulted in her crashing into her husbands bike.

“They weren’t sure I was going to make it because I had a lot of injuries. My arm was broken in half, fractured up here, my pelvis was shattered, broken ribs, internal bleeding, concussion,” stated Stewart.

She would devote 10 days at Henry Ford Principal Hospital and underwent 3 surgeries and 9 blood transfusions prior to getting transferred to Henry Ford Macomb for rehab. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hospital security protocols, she would endure journey alone.

She was in the hospital for a complete of 18 days prior to seeing her husband.

Health professionals are calling her recovery awesome and almost nothing quick of a miracle that she’s strolling following just a couple of months. It is an amazing journey that she says has only produced her more powerful.

